Optimise your workflow with Snowflake’s time travel feature. One of the great features you have available in Snowflake is called “time travel” (documentation here), which allows you to set up your table(s) so that you can go back in time for up to 90 days. This may seem like just another “cool” feature, but it’s way more than that... This is a great way to improve your workflow saving you a lot of time and hassle. Let’s jump right into it.