The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in Birmingham will hold an “Amnesty Week” for those who have warrants for failure to appear in court. The initiative is for people who have failure to appear warrants for traffic, misdemeanor or non-violent felony crimes. “Back on Track” is a way or those with such warrants in the Birmingham Division to clear them without the threat of arrest or detention. Those with warrants in the Bessemer Cutoff are not eligible.