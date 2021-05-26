These 4 healthy food tips can help you reduce the amount of sodium in your diet
Low-sodium diets are typically recommended for people with high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease and other medical conditions to help manage symptoms and prevent complications. Sodium is an essential mineral involved in important bodily functioning from electrolyte balance to fluid regulation. An overwhelming amount of added salt in grocery store foods can make it challenging to adhere to a low-sodium diet.www.pe.com