Sky file complaint with WNBA after white official uses racist term toward coach James Wade

By Annie Costabile
Chicago Sun-Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSky general manager and coach James Wade filed an official complaint Wednesday with the WNBA after a white official referred to him in a derogatory manner, using the racist term “boy” during the game Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. “I’m a grown man. I have a family and a team, and...

chicago.suntimes.com
