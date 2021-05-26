Flood Warning issued for Allen, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:47:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Rapides The Flood Warning is expired for the following rivers in Louisiana Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Orange ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Oakdale. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 9.1 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding, mainly forested areas along the river will occur. Park and picnic ground off of Highway 10 begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Oakdale 12.0 12.0 Wed 8 am CDT 11.4 10.7 10.0