Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is expired for the following rivers in Louisiana Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Orange ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 9:35 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:35 AM CDT Wednesday was 7.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.5 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Extensive flooding with water in several homes and camps. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.7 feet on 12/17/1991. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 6.9 Wed 9 am CDT 6.5 6.0 5.5