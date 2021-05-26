Flood Warning issued for Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Kinder. * Until Saturday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.9 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 18.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday morning and continue falling to 14.3 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, If gage reading at Kinder reaches 18 feet, flooding begins to cut off some of the roads around Topsy in Northwest Jefferson Davis Parish. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Kinder 16.0 17.9 Wed 7 pm CDT 17.3 16.6 15.7