Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Colorado Option healthcare bill advances in state Senate

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

DENVER (AP) — A bill that would require insurers, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer a standard health insurance plan to individuals and small businesses and reduce premiums in coming years has passed the state Senate.

Colorado Politics reports Wednesday that the bill passed by a 19-16 vote, with Democratic Sen. Rachel Zenzinger joining all Republicans in voting “no.” It goes to the House, which had passed an earlier version, for adoption of Senate amendments.

The plan, called the Colorado Option, would be developed by the state insurance commissioner. Healthcare providers would be mandated to participate and insurers in Colorado to offer it. Hospitals and healthcare centers could face fines for not participating.

Proposed fines for physicians were eliminated under an amendment offered by Democratic Sen. Kerry Donovan, a bill sponsor. Another amendment reduced the target premium reduction by 2025 from 18% to 15%.

Republican Sen. Bob Rankin objected to requiring lower premiums for initiatives that already have lowered costs. One is the Summit County Peak Health Alliance system, a nonprofit insurance exchange in which employers and individuals negotiate prices with doctors and a local hospital, then use those prices to negotiate with insurers, according to The Colorado Sun.

Rankin said Peak would be required to reduce its premiums even further under the bill. “They have to start over,” he said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Health Insurers#Ap#Democratic#Republicans#House#The Colorado Option#The Colorado Sun#Peak#State Senate#Colorado Politics#Senate Amendments#Healthcare Providers#Physicians#Hospitals#Proposed Fines#Initiatives#Adoption#Voting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Idaho’s newest federal magistrate judge sworn in to office

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s newest federal magistrate judge, Raymond Patricco Jr., was sworn in during a brief ceremony Friday morning at the federal courthouse in Boise. A more formal swearing-in ceremony with “pomp and circumstance” will be held at a later date, Chief District Judge David Nye said, but Friday’s event allowed Patricco to get right to work presiding over his first hearing that afternoon.
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Denver, COcompletecolorado.com

Polis pushing mandate on employers to regulate workers’ commutes; rulemaking bypasses legislature

DENVER–Colorado Governor Jared Polis wants to reduce air pollution by mandating that employers create commuting alternatives to their employees driving in single-occupancy vehicles (SOV). The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is proposing to implement new regulations that would force companies in the Denver Metro/North Front Range area...
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Commerce City, COlawweekcolorado.com

State Whistleblowers Ask for EPA Intervention at Commerce City Power Plant

Attorneys for state employee whistleblowers are asking EPA administrator Michael Regan to reexamine an emissions permit granted to the Cherokee Generating Station north of Denver. If the Biden administration agrees to the request, Xcel Energy may be forced to obtain a new emissions authorization for the Commerce City generating facility.
Colorado Statebeckersspine.com

Colorado hospital installs Rosa Knee

Parker (Colo.) Adventist Hospital added Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee for joint replacements, local news affiliate KDVR reported May 16. The robot will help accuracy during surgery, Derek Johnson, MD, surgeon and director of orthopedics. "Traditionally with knee replacement, we use jigs and guides to help guide our surgery," Dr. Johnson...