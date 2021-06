According to the daily chart, if EOS bears increase their momentum, the price may drop towards the previous low of $3.5 level. EOS/USD is on the ranging trend as reveals by the daily chart. The EOS price is hovering below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages after a short consolidation. Meanwhile, the bearish momentum is propelling the coin towards the former support level of $3.5 as the bearish pressure could break below the $3.0 level. However, if the bulls failed to push the price upward, the EOS price may continue to consolidate.