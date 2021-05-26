Cancel
Trillium Brewing reopens beer garden in Boston’s Rose Kennedy Greenway

By Pretty Much a Press Release
craftbrewingbusiness.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is heating up! Trillium Brewing Company and the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy are excited to re-open the Trillium Garden on The Greenway. The celebrated beer garden, located at the intersection of High Street and Atlantic Avenue, was the first beer garden of its kind in Boston, opening to the public in the summer of Breaking new ground yet again, the Garden reopens this year with the ability to brew onsite, where Trillium will produce limited small-batch releases for guests.

www.craftbrewingbusiness.com
