I traveled on JSX from Las Vegas to Dallas last week. JSX is a part 135 charter operator, not an airline. I was able to check-in quickly from their own facility in Las Vegas in just a few minutes and there was no invasive TSA security screening. The next moment I was walking onto an Embraer 145 jet on the ramp. The plane was fitted with 1-1 seating configuration so there is no middle seat so there is no seat neighbor to share with.