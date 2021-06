As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Migos with the release of their highly-anticipated album, Culture III, and Megan Thee Stallion‘s first release of 2021, “Thot Shit.” SAINt JHN and SZA also join the selection with their Space Jam: A New Legacy contribution “Just For Me,” as well new music from Madlib, MED and Declaime, Doja Cat, Deb Never and Larry June, plus music videos from Mach-Hommy, Westside Gunn and Keisha Plum, Isaiah Rashad and Jon Batiste.