M.V. Film Society kicks off the Environmental Film Festival
The seventh annual Environmental Film Festival arrives on Thursday, May 27, at the M.V. Film Center and online. Titled “Nature as Inspiration,” the festival is held in collaboration with the Vineyard Conservation Society. Offered as a hybrid theater/online event, it will screen nine feature films, plus a short film program. The films focus on the contemporary challenges to nature. South Mountain Co. is co-sponsoring the Environmental Film Festival, and co-owner John Abrams is making a special introduction.www.mvtimes.com