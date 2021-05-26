Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

M.V. Film Society kicks off the Environmental Film Festival

By Brooks Robards
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe seventh annual Environmental Film Festival arrives on Thursday, May 27, at the M.V. Film Center and online. Titled “Nature as Inspiration,” the festival is held in collaboration with the Vineyard Conservation Society. Offered as a hybrid theater/online event, it will screen nine feature films, plus a short film program. The films focus on the contemporary challenges to nature. South Mountain Co. is co-sponsoring the Environmental Film Festival, and co-owner John Abrams is making a special introduction.

www.mvtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Problems#M V Film Society#The M V Film Center#South Mountain Co#African#Dutch#Hauser Wirth Somerset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Country
Portugal
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
Moviestrumbulltimes.com

Reel Dad: 'The Last Film Show' celebrates movies at Tribeca Film Festival

The nine-year-old boy stares, in awe, at the screen, sitting in a movie theater for the first time. Already aware of the potential of his creativity, and the realities of his surroundings, the boy quickly grasps the power of celluloid to take him to worlds he has never imagined, to meet people he may not otherwise encounter. No one has to tell this boy, named Samay, what a special experience a movie can create. All his parents care to explain is why he can’t spend his days and evenings in his new favorite place: the movies.
Port Angeles, WAPeninsula Daily News

Festival of short films scheduled this week

PORT ANGELES — Like its predecessor, the One-Minute Film Festival in March, Good Things Come in Small Packages, Part 2, will present Peninsula College student films. The original work of drama students as writers, actors, directors and videographers will be presented at noon today on YouTube. The YouTube link will be available on Eventbrite at least one day prior to show time at https://bit.ly/3vgX9Gx. The event is free and open to the public.
Moviesthesuffolkjournal.com

Roxbury Film Festival kicks off this week with in-person screenings

The 23rd Roxbury International Film Festival is right around the corner, and it will be packed with some great filmmaking from Black directors, storytellers and musicians, along with a magnificent list of panelists. The festival is also back with in-person viewings at the Museum of Fine Arts, and is also featuring some virtual showings.
Woods, KYcapecod.com

Woods Hole Film Festival to Return in July

WOODS HOLE – This summer will bring the return of the Woods Hole Film Festival. A total of 52 feature-length and 98 short films will be shown during the festival, which will run from July 31 to August 7. The directors of these films, which encompass a wide range of...
New York City, NYnywift.org

NYWIFT Members at 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

Congratulations to the following NYWIFT members included in the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival line up!. The festival takes place June 9 – 20, 2021 virtually and live in New York. Tickets and packages can be purchased from the official website. You can click on each title for the festival schedule...
MoviesMountain Democrat

Wild & Scenic Film Festival presents summer films, preps for next event

Wild & Scenic Film Festival has announced “Currents of Hope” has been chosen as the theme for its 20th anniversary. The theme speaks to momentum toward a brighter future. Coming out of what has been a challenging year for all, festival organizers are eager to return to an in-person festival and feel optimistic about the growing groundswell of the environmental movement. In aligning with this theme, organizers envision a hopefulness grounded in real and measurable action, constantly moving everyone forward like the mighty rivers that are the lifeblood of this planet.
MoviesAustin Chronicle

Tribeca Film Festival Review: Accepted

It's a familiar story, if you hang around in education circles long enough. A charter or private school turns up in an underserved community, and offers (and seemingly delivers) miracles. Your kid will be the first in your family to go to college. It'll provide the kind of unconventional education that will make them flourish.
Moviessaratogatodaynewspaper.com

The Sembrich 2021 Free Film Festival June 21

BOLTON LANDING — The Sembrich is launching its 2021 Free Film Festival with a lakeside screening of Crescendo (2019), on June 21. “We are excited to resume our Free Film Festival in 2021,” says Suzanna M. Bernd, The Sembrich’s Executive Director, in a statement. “We welcome all community members – including residents and visitors – to join us for these free lakeside screenings.”
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Telluride Film Festival

Telluride Film Festival 2021: Barry Jenkins to Serve as Guest Director (Exclusive) Barry Jenkins will be the guest director of the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, marking a coming home of sorts for the filmmaker, who swept up popcorn while working as a production apprentice at…. ‘Soros’ Trailer: Jesse Dylan Explores...
Eugene, OReugeneweekly.com

Archaeology Channel International Film Festival

It’s the mystery that has puzzled many: What happened to Amelia Earhart, the famed pilot who disappeared in 1937? Jaime Bach, anthropologist and archaeologist, offers her views as the keynote speaker of the juried Archaeology Channel (TAC) International Film Festival. Everything is in-person this year. No more computer screens, notes Rick Pettigrew, president of the Eugene-based Archeology Legacy Institute, which oversees the festival. “We very much look forward to seeing real people enjoying our offerings at real places,” he says. The festival accepted more than 100 entries for its 18th season and whittled the number of films to 30 for the competition. They are smart, thoughtful films that span the world, and a good way to kick off the summer with the fewer pandemic restrictions we have.
San Francisco, CA48hills.org

Screen Grabs: Black Film Festival lifts off—and other stratospheric releases

This Juneteenth weekend, relevant activities of the celluloid (well, OK, video) variety are led by the San Francisco Black Film Festival, running Thu/17-Sun/20 at venues including the Fillmore Heritage Center and AMC Metreon. Primarily consisting this year of programs of grouped shorts, it includes narrative works as well as documentaries on subjects like a Black-owned Texas adventure-outfitter shop (Slim Pickins), “the unfiltered truths of minority pregnancy” (High Risk), an Oakland boogaloo dance pioneer (Big Dubb), and an SF neighborhood’s storied past (They Can’t Take That Away: The Legacy of the Fillmore). Programming also includes panel discussions and other special events.
Iowa Statedsmmagazine.com

Iowa’s Latino Film Festival Begins This Week

Son Peruchos will perform at the Iowa Latino Film Festival’s opening night on Friday. Photo: Son Peruchos. Six international films from South America and Spain, as well as live music, will take center stage at the first Iowa Latino Film Festival this weekend. Held at the new Riverview Park Amphitheater, the events are put on by the Latino Center of Iowa and the Chicago Latino Film Festival.
MoviesThe Orvis Company

Friday Fly-Fishing Film Festival 06.18.21

Welcome to an all new edition of the Orvis News Friday Fly-Fishing Film Festival! Every week, we scour the Web for the best fly-fishing videos available and then serve them up for you to enjoy. This week, we’ve got a baker’s dozen productions that should get you pumped-up for a (hopefully) fishy weekend. From browns in Tasmania to pike on the Emerald Isle, and from Idaho cutthroats to some Georgia gems, there’s lots of beautiful fish and locales.
Boston, MAwgbh.org

23rd Roxbury Film Festival Celebrates Black Voices In Film

The Boston-based Roxbury International Film Festival, or RoxFilm, is back for its 23rd annual event. After last year's fully virtual festival, organizers are offering both outside and online screenings to make the films accessible to all attendees. The Roxbury Film Festival, New England’s biggest film fest dedicated to films by, for and about people of color, kicked off Thursday with a roster of 80 films — along with panel discussions and live Q&As. And this year, more than ever, the festival is aiming to take a celebratory look at Black folks in film.
Moviespapercitymag.com

5 Must-See Films at the Oak Cliff Film Festival

After taking 2020 off, Oak Cliff Film Festival is returning to in-person screens for its tenth year. From June 24 through June 27, the historic Texas Theatre, Kessler Theater, Bishop Arts Theatre Center, and more neighborhood venues will be hosting screenings at 50-percent capacity. There are a lot of great projects to look forward to at the movie lovers’ event (23 feature-length films and 34 short films, to be exact). We’ve narrowed down our top five must-see movies at the festival this year.
MoviesGreenwichTime

BreakThru Films Bewitches Annecy Film Festival With 'The Peasants'

On Friday, the team at BreakThru Films behind “The Peasants” – producer Sean Bobbitt, filmmaker Dorota Kobiela and writer-producer Hugh Welchman – took the stage at an Annecy Work in Progress screening to reveal to the world just what they’ve been working on since turning an experimental hand-painted biopic, 2017’s “Loving Vincent,” into one of the most profitable Polish films of all time.
FestivalClickOnDetroit.com

Toronto Film Festival plots in-person, digital edition

NEW YORK – The Toronto International Film Festival is planning an extensive in-person festival in September, a year after turning to virtual red carpets and outdoor screenings because of the pandemic. Festival organizers announced Wednesday that the 45th edition of TIFF will take place Sept. 9-18 and return to in-person...