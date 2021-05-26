Cancel
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CI Financial (CIX)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

5/14/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. 5/14/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMAL. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.36.
Energy Industrytickerreport.com

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.20.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.020-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-3.000 EPS. Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “. Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.87.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Capital

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Shares of LCI opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.13.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Target Price at $75.08

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.73.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.06. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 434,561 shares. A number of equities...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.42.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $280.81

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.63 million. A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO):. 6/8/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$125.00 to C$126.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. 5/27/2021 – Bank of...