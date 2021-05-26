Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CI Financial (CIX)

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.