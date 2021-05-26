Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $61.54 million and $2.92 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $854.69 or 0.02182490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bifi#U S Investors#Bifi#Avax#Egld#Btc#Theta Fuel#Tfuel#Divi#Divi#Bitcoinfile#Cryptocompare#Binance Smart Chain#Free Cryptobeat#Kava#Currency#U S Dollars#This Week#Marketbeat Com#Liquidity Pools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Market Cap Tops $10.44 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $6.53 or 0.00018032 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $10.44 million and $10.82 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BlitzPredict Market Cap Tops $808,819.28 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $107.94 million and approximately $934,408.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

APENFT Trading 30.7% Lower This Week (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One APENFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $47.21 million and approximately $308.63 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APENFT has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tornado Hits Market Cap of $332,476.13 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $55.41 or 0.00150666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $332,476.13 and approximately $329,156.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stockstickerreport.com

PCHAIN (PI) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bao Finance Market Capitalization Tops $14.91 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $14.91 million and $1.07 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FinNexus (FNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.54 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 68.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $6.54 million and $706,702.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Primas Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Primas has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $9.14 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

GravityCoin Trading Up 2% This Week (GXX)

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00062532 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00183959 BTC. Filecoin...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dai (DAI) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $5.12 billion and approximately $332.23 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Gamblingmodernreaders.com

Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Hits $9,688.01

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $9,688.01 and approximately $10.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

1Million Token (1MT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,175.00

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One 1Million Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. 1Million Token has a total market cap of $279,481.48 and $8,175.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Digital Money Bits Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (DMB)

Digital Money Bits (CURRENCY:DMB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Digital Money Bits has a market cap of $38,673.35 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digital Money Bits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Money Bits has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Money Bits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MicroBitcoin (MBC) Reaches Market Cap of $893,477.92

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $893,477.92 and $61.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kuai Token (KT) Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $26.72 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TenUp (TUP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $621,314.99

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. TenUp has a total market cap of $621,314.99 and approximately $5,227.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $164,646.00

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002346 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062017 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00179670 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ormeus Cash Market Cap Achieves $743,132.72 (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $743,132.72 and approximately $209,367.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CoinPoker Trading Down 9.2% This Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $5.50 million and $99.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.