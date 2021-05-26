Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Up 2.9% This Week
Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $61.54 million and $2.92 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $854.69 or 0.02182490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.www.modernreaders.com