Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $6.53 or 0.00018032 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $10.44 million and $10.82 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.