Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.40.