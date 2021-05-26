Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, TX

Orange Police Beat 5.25.21

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 25, 2021:. Theft at the 2700 block of Farm to Market Road 1006. Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10. Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and...

www.orangeleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Orange, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#City Police#Traffic Police#State Police#Orange Police Beat#Interstate 10 Traffic#State Hwy#Stolen Vehicle#16th Street Warrant#Ridgemont Drive#Vehicle Damage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Orange, TXkogt.com

Two Trailers Recovered

An Orange patrol officer investigating an unusual vehicle in the Flying J Truck Stop parking lot helped recover two stolen semi-trailers. Officer Joshua Lemoine reported he was at the business about 3:30 Thursday afternoon and saw a 53-foot Wabash Dry Van semi-trailer towed by a Freightliner truck. He learned the Wabash had been reported stolen.
Orange County, TXkogt.com

OC Sheriff’s Calls May 3-9

Theft, 8:37 p.m. May 3, 200 block of Border Street in Orange. Assault occurred, 10:31 p.m. May 3, 1800 block of Limerick Drive in Vidor. Theft, 1:06 a.m. May 4, 7000 block of Lariat Drive in Mauriceville. Theft, 8:34 a.m. May 4, 100 block of Crosby Road in Vidor. Burglary...
Orange County, TXOrange Leader

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.26-5.2.21

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 26 – May 2, 2021:. Assault at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Orange. Threats at the 7300 block of State Hwy. 87 I Orange. Fraud at the 3200 block of Lawn Oak Drive in Orange. Found...
Bridge City, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Police arrest two SE Texans allegedly selling narcotics from their home

Two Bridge City residents were arrested Wednesday on a warrant for allegedly selling narcotics from their residence. Ory Henry, 27, and Rachel Morgan, 29, were arrested after authorities found a “large amount of methamphetamine” and several firearms in their home on the 1100 block of Bernice Lane in Bridge City, according to an Orange Police Department news release.
Vidor, TXKFDM-TV

BUSTED - Orange County S.O. and other officers arrest man, woman for meth possession

VIDOR — Law enforcement officers have arrested a man and woman for meth possession after finding about 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine at a residence in Vidor. The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, the Vidor Police Department and the Jasper County Precinct 6 Constable’s Office, executed a search and arrest warrant Wednesday in the 1400 Block of Orange Street in Vidor. Investigators say the search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor area.
Vidor, TXOrange Leader

Two arrested in Vidor in connection with distributing meth

PRESS RELEASE — On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, the Vidor Police Department and the Jasper County Precinct 6 Constable’s Office, executed a search and arrest warrant in the 1400 Block of Orange Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.
Vidor, TXkogt.com

Meth Bust In Vidor

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, the Vidor Police Department and the Jasper County Precinct 6 Constable’s Office, executed a search and arrest warrant in the 1400 Block of Orange Street in Vidor. This search warrant was...
Bridge City, TXOrange Leader

Bridge City man and woman arrested for possession

On Wednesday, the Orange Regional Tactical Response Team executed an evidentiary search warrant at 1101 Bernice in Bridge City, Texas. The warrant was in reference to narcotics being sold from the residence. During a search of the residence, a large amount of methamphetamine along with several firearms were located inside....
Orange, TXOrange Leader

Man in critical condition following assault

On May 13, 2021 at 1:12 am, Orange PD officers were dispatched to the 1800 blk of Lincoln Dr. about a gunshot victim. Officers arrived and located Mr. Oscar Joseph LeBlanc in his back yard with several gunshot wounds. Mr. LeBlanc was conscious and alert. Mr. LeBlanc was transported to a Beaumont hospital before being transferred to a Houston hospital. Latest information over Mr. LeBlanc condition is he is still in surgery.
Bridge City, TXkogt.com

Two Arrested After Search

On May 12, the Orange Regional Tactical Response Team executed an evidentiary search warrant at 1101 Bernice in Bridge City. The warrant was in reference to narcotics being sold from the residence. During a search of the residence, a large amount of methamphetamine along with several firearms were located inside. Ory Henry, 27,was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Rachel Morgan, 29, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1. This was a joint investigation conducted by the City of Orange Narcotic Division, West Orange Police Department and the Bridge City Police Department.
Orange, TXkogt.com

OPD Looking For Shooter

On May 13, 2021 at 1:12 am, Orange PD officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Lincoln Dr. about a gunshot victim. Officers arrived and located Oscar Joseph LeBlanc, 65, in his back yard with three gunshot wounds. LeBlanc, who is the owner of Bluebird Fish Camp, was conscious and alert. He was transported to a Beaumont hospital before being transferred to a Houston hospital and was undergoing surgery.
Orange, TXKFDM-TV

Gunman shoots beloved owner of Bluebird Fish Camp in Orange

ORANGE — A gunman shot the beloved owner of the Bluebird Fish Camp -- well-known restaurant -- in Orange. Police are searching for the shooter. The shooting happened at about 1:00 a.m. Thursday at the owner's home in the 1800 block of Lincoln Drive. Police found Oscar LeBlanc in his...
Orange County, TXkogt.com

GW Catches Hog Hunter

The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) law enforcement reports. A Jasper County game warden received a call about a deer killed out of season. Upon arriving at the residence, the warden and their partner noticed a bloody cooler with loppers lying next to it. The owner of the residence told the wardens that he picked up the deer from the side of the road. When asked if he notified anyone, the man said, “Yes. I called 911, but no one answered.” It was later determined the individual shot the deer on his property. Citations were issued.