Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,536 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.