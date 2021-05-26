Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,536 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.