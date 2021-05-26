Cancel
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,536 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. A number of other large...

www.modernreaders.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

South State CORP. Sells 53 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

South State CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 3.0% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded at Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

1,809 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Roche’s (RHHBY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.40% of EPAM Systems worth $1,654,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Windsor Group LTD Acquires 955 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 350 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Argent Capital Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.