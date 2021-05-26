AMBUCS Playground, water area to open this weekend

DANVILLE — The AMBUCS Playground for Everyone and water play area at Winter Park will reopen this weekend for the unofficial start of summer.

However, the Sprayground for Everyone at Garfield Park has problems with a controller and may not be ready to be opened this weekend, said Danville Parks and Public Property Superintendent Steve Lane.

Lane said they turned the spray park on and it didn’t want to come on.

The city has ordered a new controller, but Lane said they’re waiting on the part.

The city plans to have the Sprayground open for free to the public, with the Garfield Park Swimming Pool closed due to safety concerns and needed improvements.

Other park improvements still are occurring at Ellsworth Park.

The new disc golf course and playground have been in use by the public already.

“It’s been very steady usage,” Lane said of the 9-hole disc golf that opened last fall.

The playground also has seen a lot of usage.

Lane said the disc golf course runs between the main road, from the west entrance and river. A sign points to the first hole near the footbridge.

“There are three holes on the east side of the river as well,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of interest,” he added.

Lane said they still have some concrete to pour to connect with everything, and more seeding to do. They’ve planted about 25 new trees, including an Arbor Day tree this year.

He said with having the Winter Park playground closed for improvements, they’ve encouraged families to go to the other city parks.

The city received a $373,900 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for a new restroom and concessions building, relocating the basketball court and playground, a new picnic shelter, disc golf and a new field for football and soccer. Goal posts had been on backorder.