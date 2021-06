E3 is here. Registered participants will soon be able to log in to the E3 portal to connect with developers, industry professionals, and fans. Since the event is purely digital, the ESA is encouraging participants to create avatars so exhibitors who may or may not be there and who may or may not respond to requests can put a “face” to a name that may or may not be leaked along with other personally identifying information, as notoriously happened in 2019. As a lover of all things character creator, I decided to see how well E3’s avatar maker stacks up.