Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 62,984 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $3,491,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,665,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.