These 4 healthy food tips can help you reduce the amount of sodium in your diet

When it comes to making protein choices in your diet, quality and quantity both are equally important. Here’s all you have to know to keep your body and mind healthy. Protein in your diet provides energy and supports your mood and cognitive function. In addition, it’s an important nutrient required for building, maintaining, and repairing tissues, cells, and organs throughout the body. Most animals have a high source of protein, such as meat, fish, eggs, and dairy, which deliver all the amino acids your body needs, while plant-based protein sources such as grains, vegetables, beans, and nuts often lack one or more of the essential amino acids.