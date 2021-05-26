Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,940 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stt#Trading Stock#Equity Markets#Capital Markets#Investment Analysts#Sec#Cibc World Markets Corp#Pinnacle Bancorp Inc#Cx Institutional#Intersect Capital Llc#Evp#Wells Fargo Company#Morgan Stanley#Barclays#Marketbeat Com#Ninety One Sa Pty Ltd#Stt Shares#State Street Stock#Company Stock#Brokerage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Sells $72,738.58 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Economymodernreaders.com

South State CORP. Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

South State CORP. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Capital

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Shares of LCI opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.13.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $58.43 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $58,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $22,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,235 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.36% of TriNet Group worth $275,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 14 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “. Several other research firms also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $137,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $280.81

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,301,111 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 678,402 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $6,917,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.96.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lifted by South State CORP.

South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 12,579 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Bradesco Corretora

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.57.