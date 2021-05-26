Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 678,402 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $6,917,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.