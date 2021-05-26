Cancel
MLB

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Picking up start Wednesday

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cleveland plans to recall McKenzie from Triple-A Columbus to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. McKenzie was optioned to Columbus last weekend after he was lit up for 11 earned runs in 7.2 innings across his last two outings. Cleveland ideally would have wanted McKenzie to find some success at Triple-A before bringing him back, but the 23-year-old will be summoned to the majors sooner than anticipated after Zach Plesac (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. According to Bell, McKenzie will be optioned to Triple-A following Wednesday's start, but he could still return to Cleveland early next week. Cleveland has a doubleheader against the White Sox next Monday, and McKenzie could be designated as the 27th man for the twin bill if the team wants him to start one of the two contests.

