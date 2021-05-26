Cancel
Madison, SD

Local law enforcement involved in vehicle pursuit Tuesday night

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal law enforcement were involved in a pursuit last night that started in Madison and ended in Minnehaha County. Just before 10:30 last night, a Madison Police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving with no headlights. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued throughout the northwest part of the city. Police say spikes were deployed but the driver avoided them by driving through a lawn. The pursuit continued south through Madison before leaving town eastbound on Highway 34. The pursuit was terminated outside of Hartford due to safety concerns. It was determined that the registered owner of the vehicle had two outstanding felony warrants for their arrest. Law enforcement continue to investigate the incident.

