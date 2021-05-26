Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.77

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 3741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.79. A number of equities analysts have commented on RANJY shares....

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies Financial Group#Debt To Equity Ratio#Equity Shares#Stock Trading#Financial Shares#Stock Price#Credit Suisse Analysts#Ubs Group#Credit Suisse Group#Randstad N V#News Ratings#Randstad Daily#Marketbeat Com#Ranjy Shares#Company#Research Analysts#Equities Analysts#Share Price#Logistics#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stockscom-unik.info

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95. OXINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks...
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.63

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.19. A number of analysts have recently weighed in on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $161.00

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.00 and last traded at $161.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.00. Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GECFF. Deutsche Bank...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.06

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.06 and last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 2793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.31. SCMWY has been the topic of several research analyst...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Neutral

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMKBY. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Stockscom-unik.info

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.44

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 136345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.75. EXC has been the subject of several analyst...
Stockscom-unik.info

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,351 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 137.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kimco Realty traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 2776292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Capital

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Shares of LCI opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.13.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $61.00

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 14th (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:VLATU) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.35

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$32.35 and last traded at C$32.17, with a volume of 796929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.70. TOU has been the subject of several research analyst...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.88.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.51

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 1012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.21

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03. APNHY has been the subject of several research...