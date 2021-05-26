Chicago man faces several charges after pursuit in Tippecanoe County

Exponent File Photo

An attempted traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 65 turned into a car and foot chase that ended in a Chicago man's arrest on several preliminary driving and drug-related charges.

An Indiana State Police trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 174 mile marker when he attempted to stop a 1995 red Dodge Intrepid driven by 31-year-old James Brown for speeding, according to a news release. The trooper activated his emergency lights as the Dodge was exiting I-65 northbound to Indiana 25. The Dodge turned right to go northbound on Indiana 25, went around the roundabout and continued north on Old Indiana 25.

The trooper pursued the Dodge northbound into Carroll County, where the Dodge turned to speed southbound on Indiana 25 (Hoosier Heartland Highway) back into Tippecanoe County. At the roundabout of Indiana 25 and Old Indiana 25, Brown lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road.

Brown ran from his vehicle into the woods on the west side of the road. Officers pursued Brown on foot into the woods where he was safely taken into custody, according to the release.

Officers found a handgun Brown had thrown while running and suspected heroin, ecstasy and marijuana inside the vehicle, police say. Brown had an active warrant for his arrest out of Tippecanoe County for multiple counts of dealing a narcotic drug. Brown was arrested and transported to Tippecanoe County Jail, where he remains Wednesday morning.

He faces preliminary charges of:

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony

Possession of Narcotics – Level 5 Felony

Dealing Narcotics – Level 5 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor

Aggressive Driving – Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle Without a License - Class C Misdemeanor