Kyrie Irving has been dating Marlene Wilkerson for a while now and while the couple has mostly kept their relationship private, there are certain things they haven't been able to hide. For instance, Wilkerson has her very own YouTube channel kind The Find Guru and she currently has over 772,000 subscribers. This past week, Wilkerson made her first post in a while called "Our Pregnancy Journey," which is an 11-minute video in which Wilkerson and Irving can be seen preparing for the birth of their first child together.