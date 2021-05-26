Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fantasy baseball: A look at Bryce Harper's future

By Eric Karabell
ESPN
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Phillies OF Bryce Harper entered this season having missed just 10 games since the beginning of 2018, so calling him brittle because he hit the injured list on Tuesday seems quite a bit unfair. Similarly, calling Harper overrated in either real or fantasy baseball also does not make sense. He has averaged 30 home runs, 97 RBI, 13 stolen bases and a 134 OPS+ per full season after his 2015 MVP year, and was well on his way to big numbers in 2021 as well.

www.espn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Injured List#Espn#Stolen Bases#Rbi#Espn#Writers#Home#Continue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdarnews.com

Phillies star Harper exits with sore shoulder, Jays win 4-0

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat Philadelphia 4-0 Saturday night in a game when Phillies star Bryce Harper exited early with right shoulder soreness. Harper was replaced defensively in right field by Scott Kingery to start the bottom...
MLBdarnews.com

Aaron Judge homers again, Yankees beat Orioles 8-2

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Aaron Judge homered for the third time in two games, Domingo German had another stellar outing at Camden Yards and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Saturday night. After hitting two home runs Friday, Judge provided New York a 5-0 lead with a...
MLBAtlantic City Press

Phillies wrap up dismal weekend with more injuries and some testy moments

The Philadelphia Phillies are off Monday. If manager Joe Girardi’s postgame news conference Sunday was any indication, everyone connected with the team could use a break. Philadelphia played with a limited bench and lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 in Dunedin, Florida, in a game with multiple storylines. Bryce...
MLBMiami Herald

Girardi, Segura have confrontation as Phils lose to Jays

The injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies lost a game, another player and their temper. Television cameras showed a confrontation in the dugout between Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura during Sunday’s 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Segura committed two errors. One miscue came in the first inning...
MLBAntelope Valley Press

Major League Baseball results | Saturday

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit a solo homer in his first at-bat on his 25th birthday, Xander Bogaerts also went deep with a game-breaking, three-run shot and the Boston Red Sox beat the stumbling Los Angeles Angels 9-0 on Saturday. Rafael Devers added a solo shot, Bobby Dalbec hit a...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Joe Girardi makes frustration apparent in postgame media session

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi was especially upset at his team’s defensive performance Saturday night, and that frustration boiled over into both Sunday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, and the manager’s postgame media session. Jean Segura, perhaps the Phillies best fielder, had a miscommunication with Nick Maton on a...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bryce Harper leaves game with shoulder soreness

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left the game in the middle of the fourth inning Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Phillies announced that Harper had right shoulder soreness. His status is day to day. Harper struck out twice before he exited. Scott Kingery replaced him in right field.
MLBnumberfire.com

Bryce Harper sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Harper is being replaced in right field by Scott Kingery against Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray. In 138 plate appearances this season, Harper has a .313 batting average with a...
MLBThe Good Phight

But how about that Nick Maton? Blue Jays 10, Phillies 8

Based on the lineup they were forced to use, the Phillies’ chances didn’t seem all that great before the game began on Sunday. But the offense - especially the Nick Maton part of it - wasn’t the problem. The problem was that the Phillies’ pitchers and defense simply couldn’t stop the Blue Jays from scoring, and the result was a 10-8 loss.
MLBDaily Local News

Phillies Notebook: Girardi-Segura spat overshadows another shaky loss

Joe Girardi was reared and played baseball in and around Chicago, played in New York for years, managed in New York for years. He also served on the other side of the interview game as a broadcaster. He comes across as every bit of the smart, nice guy ex-jock that...
MLBMLB

Harper exits with right shoulder injury

Bryce Harper was removed during Saturday night’s game due to right shoulder soreness and is considered day-to-day, the Phillies announced. He was lifted for defensive replacement Scott Kingery in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Blue Jays. Harper, who entered the game with a .449 on-base percentage (second...
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS LOSE HARPER (SHOULDER), JT (WRIST) AND GAME TO JAYS

The Phillies lost last night to the Jays. But, more importantly, their two best players — Bryce Harper and JT Realmuto — left early with injuries. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat the Phils 4-0. Harper had shoulder soreness and was replaced...
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Vs. Blue Jays: Bryce Harper Plays While Appearing Injured in Loss

A bizarre end to Phillies' road trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was the final afternoon of a 10-day road trip for the Phillies and things got weird. The result of the game, a 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays, almost seemed secondary to the goings-on of the day ... until the top of the ninth. The Phillies, down eight runs at one point in this game, pulled within two with runners on the corners, two outs and Bryce Harper up in the ninth.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Nick Maton shines in painful Phillies defeat

The Phillies limped into Sunday’s game and it showed on the scoreboard. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Didi Gregorius and Andrew Knapp were all ruled out due to injuries. Thank goodness the game was played under American League rules because the Phillies were out of bench players by the first inning. That is until Harper came into the game in the sixth after a talk with Joe Girardi. His shoulder bothered him and it was clear that he was unable to throw or swing normally. Harper bunted in his at-bat in the eighth and swung away in the ninth in an attempt to give the Phillies the lead.
MLBNBC Sports

A bizarre end to Phillies' road trip

It was the final afternoon of a 10-day road trip for the Phillies and things got weird. The result of the game, a 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays, almost seemed secondary to the goings-on of the day ... until the top of the ninth. The Phillies, down eight runs at one point in this game, pulled within two with runners on the corners, two outs and Bryce Harper up in the ninth.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Unlikely to return Wednesday

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Harper (forearm) is unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday when first eligible, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Harper was able to do some light hitting Monday, but he apparently needs more time to heal after he was placed on the...
MLBfastphillysports.com

DON’T LOOK FOR PHILS HARPER’S RETURN UNTIL WEEKEND WITH NATS!

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Bryce Harper (forearm) is unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list tomorrow when he’s eligible. So look for Harper to come back when his former team the Nats come to CBP this weekend. Harper did some light hitting yesterday, but he apparently needs more...
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS ACTIVATE BRYCE HARPER — HE’LL BAT 3RD VS. NATS TODAY!

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has been activated from the injured list and will bat third today. Harper went on the 10-day IL on May 25 with a bruised left forearm. Prior to going on the injured list, the slugger had been in an 0-for-16 slump and was held out of the Phillies’ lineup for the previous two games.