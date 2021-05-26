Fantasy baseball: A look at Bryce Harper's future
Philadelphia Phillies OF Bryce Harper entered this season having missed just 10 games since the beginning of 2018, so calling him brittle because he hit the injured list on Tuesday seems quite a bit unfair. Similarly, calling Harper overrated in either real or fantasy baseball also does not make sense. He has averaged 30 home runs, 97 RBI, 13 stolen bases and a 134 OPS+ per full season after his 2015 MVP year, and was well on his way to big numbers in 2021 as well.www.espn.com