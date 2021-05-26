Fantasy baseball: A look at Bryce Harper's future

The Phillies limped into Sunday’s game and it showed on the scoreboard. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Didi Gregorius and Andrew Knapp were all ruled out due to injuries. Thank goodness the game was played under American League rules because the Phillies were out of bench players by the first inning. That is until Harper came into the game in the sixth after a talk with Joe Girardi. His shoulder bothered him and it was clear that he was unable to throw or swing normally. Harper bunted in his at-bat in the eighth and swung away in the ninth in an attempt to give the Phillies the lead.