Stocks wobble as investors weigh growth, inflation concerns

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 16 days ago
U.S. stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in early trading Wednesday as investors continue to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation.

The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,341 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending, such as Nike and Gap, made solid gains. Those companies, along with hotels and cruise lines, are poised for growth as more people get back to some semblance of normal with vaccinations increasing and the pandemic seemingly receding.

Gains from retailers and communications companies were kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks.

Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth. The next update is set for Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its GDP report for the first quarter. Economists are expecting a huge rebound in 2021 and results from the beginning of the year will give Wall Street a clearer picture moving forward.

The growing economy has also raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible. Much of the concern centers around stronger inflation prompting governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus and change course on interest rates. Federal Reserve officials have said that they see no need yet to change course.

Bond yields remained relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.55% from 1.56% late Tuesday.

Online retail giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the aim of filling its video streaming service with more shows to watch. The announcement left the stock little changed.

Markets in Europe fell. The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.3%, while Germany's Dax fell 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1%. Markets in Asia were broadly higher.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Diverge As Traders Weigh Inflation Spike

European stock markets closed the week in a bullish mood Friday but Wall Street was flat as traders weighed the potential impact of a spike in US inflation on economic stimulus measures. Investors have been concerned that the global economic recovery will push prices up and prompt the US Federal...
BusinessDailyFx

Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch

Rates markets an indication for next weeks Fed meeting?. Unsurprising inflation data sets up speculative talks for next week. Inflation was the talk of the week with actual figures coming in above estimates (see economic calendar below). The recent hype about soaring inflation strangely had minimal impact on financial markets with volatility remaining fairly passive. Many analysts who agree with the “transitory” standpoint by the Fed can find solace in the fact that while inflation numbers are high, the major contributors are a handful of products such as lumber and automobiles.
Businesswhtc.com

Dollar marooned as investors shrug off inflation spike

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – After a week of anxious waiting, markets got the high U.S. inflation number they dreaded, shrugged it off and moved on – leaving the U.S. dollar under pressure and most majors stuck in ranges. Early in the Asia session the greenback nursed small losses, as traders figured...
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar steadies, currency investors seek hawkish central banks

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar stabilised on Friday and major currency pairs were stuck within recent ranges as markets shrugged off Thursday's high U.S. inflation number, believing the Federal Reserve's stance that it is likely to be a temporary blip. U.S. consumer prices rose 5% year-on-year in May, the biggest jump...
StocksMinot Daily News

US stocks end higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

(AP) — Health care and technology companies helped drive stocks higher Thursday, bringing the S&P 500 index to a record high and out of the red for the week. The benchmark index rose 0.5%, and is on track for its third straight weekly gain. Bond yields initially rose, then mostly fell after a much-anticipated report showing a big jump in inflation last month.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Continues to March Higher

The S&P 500 has initially pulled back during the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the 4200 level, as the numbers were coming out. After the CPI numbers came out hotter than anticipated, traders decided to turn things around as the Federal Reserve has made it abundantly clear that they were not going to do anything remotely close to tapering or tightening. Because of this, it is more of the same “buy on the dips” type of mentality as the traders around the world continue to look for some type of way to preserve wealth in an environment that it could be destroyed rather quickly.
BusinessCountingPips.com

The inflation data reduced investors’ concerns. The Federal Reserve is likely to leave monetary policy unchanged

The inflation growth in the United States up to 5% in annual terms was insufficient to change the monetary policy by the Fed. Monthly dynamics showed a slowdown in inflation growth. The number of new jobless claims also reported its lowest level in the last 15 months. Considering this statistics, the US stock indices rose to new highs. The S&P 500 Index increased by 0.47% to a new all-time high. The Dow Jones Index added 0.06% and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped by 0.78%. Companies in the healthcare sector were the leaders.
Marketscryptovibes.com

Gold Reclaims $1,900 As Dollar And Yields Slide After US Data

Gold prices edged above $1900 on June 11, 2021, supported by a pullback in the dollar and lower bond yields. The data that showed a surge in US inflation was perceived to be inadequate to change the Federal Reserve’s easy monetary policy. Spot gold was up by around 0.1% trading...
StocksDetroit News

Stocks notch modest gains and a 3rd winning week for S&P 500

Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row. The index added 0.2% Friday, led by technology and banks. Bond yields fell this week despite reports showing the economy is gaining strength as...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Soars As Investors Look To FOMC

The U.S. dollar ended the week higher against all of the major currencies with today’s rally, a delayed reaction to Thursday’s inflation report. Stronger-than-expected consumer confidence also helped to boost demand for U.S. dollars ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. U.S. policy-makers have insisted that the increase in inflation is transitory, with disappointing consumer spending and labor market numbers discouraging taper talk next week.
StocksTimes Daily

Stocks notch modest gains and a 3rd winning week for S&P 500

Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row. The index added 0.2% Friday, led by technology and banks. Bond yields fell this week despite reports showing the economy is gaining strength as well as some signs of inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 1.46%. Investors will be closely watching next week’s meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers for their assessment of how much of a threat inflation may poise as the economy emerges from its pandemic-induced recession.
Stockssandiegouniontribune.com

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row. Bond yields fell this week despite reports showing the economy is gaining strength as well as some signs of inflation. Investors will be closely watching next week’s meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers for their assessment of how much of a threat inflation may poise as the economy emerges from its pandemic-induced recession.
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Stagnate

The S&P 500 has initially tried to rally during the day on Friday but gave back early gains as the market appears to have nowhere to be. I still believe that the market is in an uptrend and that we will more than likely continue to go higher, but at the end of the day it looks like there is no real interest in putting money to work heading into the weekend. That does make a certain amount of sense, because quite frankly there is a lot of risk being carried over the weekend.