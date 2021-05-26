49ers' Jalen Hurd: Finishing up rehab from ACL tear

Hurd (knee) did rehab work on a side field during Tuesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. The 2019 third-round pick is finishing up his rehab from the ACL tear he suffered last August, with head coach Kyle Shanahan saying Hurd should be ready for training camp. The 25-year-old could compete for the No. 3 receiver job, as the 49ers don't have an obvious third option after Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Competition for the role could also include Richie James, Mohamed Sanu and Trent Sherfield.