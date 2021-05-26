Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Russell Moore departs but division remains in SBC

By Bob Smietana
Baptist Standard
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE (RNS)—Russell Moore’s resignation from the presidency of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission has put the Southern Baptists’ propensity for controversy on clear display. Conservative, pro-life, anti-same-sex marriage, Moore was hardly a theological outlier among his fellow Southern Baptist leaders, yet his opposition to the candidacy of Donald Trump,...

www.baptiststandard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Davis
Person
Jesus
Person
Ryan Burge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist Churches#Sbc#Christian Church#Religious Liberty#The Division#Rns#The Southern Baptists#Christianity Today#Saddleback Church#Erlc#Christians#American#The Cooperative Program#Other Southern Baptists#Great Commission#Sbc Executive Committee#Georgia Baptist#Sbc President#Dr Moore#Pastor Rick Warren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionBaptist Standard

SBC has lost 2.3 million since 2006

NASHVILLE (RNS)—The nation’s largest Protestant denomination continues to get smaller. There were 14 million members of Southern Baptist churches in 2020, according to a new report released May 20 by Lifeway Christian Resources, which compiles official denominational statistics. That number is down 435,632 members since 2019 and down 2.3 million...
ReligionWashington Post

Leaked Russell Moore letter blasts SBC conservatives, sheds light on his resignation

(RNS) — For years before his resignation last month as president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, the Rev. Russell Moore was considered the denomination’s most outspoken “Never Trumper,” and when he departed for a job at Christianity Today magazine, it was considered a victory for pro-Trump SBC forces.
ReligionWashington Post

Russell Moore parts from Southern Baptists personally as well as professionally

(RNS) — Russell Moore, who recently resigned as the Southern Baptist Convention’s chief ethicist, has also moved on from the nation’s largest Protestant denomination personally, attending a Tennessee church that is not affiliated with the SBC. T.J. Tims, lead pastor of Immanuel Nashville, announced Tuesday (June 1) on social media...
ReligionTrumann Democrat

Potiphar's wife and other news from SBC warfare

It's hard to follow warfare inside the Southern Baptist Convention without a working knowledge of biblical symbolism. Consider this passage in a May 31 letter from the Rev. Russell Moore to SBC President J.D. Greear, which described key events leading to Moore's recent resignation as head of the denomination's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission.
Religiondougwils.com

Russell Moore and Some Basic Baptist Baseball

Your browser does not support the audio element. I am familiar with the broad outlines of what is occurring in the Southern Baptist Convention, but that is it—the broad outlines. I don’t know a whole lot beyond that. I do know that Russell Moore has left his job at ERLC,...
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Rick Warren to step down from church position

Influential Pastor Rick Warren is stepping down as lead pastor at Saddleback Church in California. “For 42 years, Kay and I have known this day would eventually arrive and we’ve been waiting for God’s perfect timing,” Warren announced in a video to the church. “That’s always been my goal, to serve God’s purpose in my generation. God has given me the privilege to serve multiple generations.”
POTUSWashington Post

The decline and fall of the Southern Baptist Convention

Russell Moore is either a politically disillusioned troublemaker or a prophet in a time of darkness. In a 4,000-word letter charging the Southern Baptist Convention with racism and sexual abuse, he has single-handedly brought the evangelical Christian world to its knees. Moore wrote his hard-charging letter in February 2020, while...
POTUSThe Atlantic

The Scandal Rocking the Evangelical World

The publication of an extraordinary February 24, 2020, letter by Russell Moore, one of the most influential and respected evangelicals in America (and a friend), has shaken the Christian world. When the letter was written, Moore was the president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, the policy arm of...
EducationBaptist Standard

Around the State: Cargills benefit ETBU nursing students

East Texas Baptist University is partnering with the Cargill family to help facilitate the Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship program. The Polly Cargill Endowed Nursing Scholarship at ETBU was established with an initial gift of $282,000, and a matching gift from an anonymous donor brought the corpus to $564,000. The scholarship will be awarded through application to students admitted into ETBU’s School of Nursing. Jack Cargill made a legacy gift to the ETBU Polly Cargill Endowed Nursing Scholarship. Jerry and Judy Cargill also made a contribution of $282,000 to the Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship Fund held at a foundation in Dallas to benefit nursing students at ETBU, Kilgore College, Panola College, the University of Texas-Tyler and other schools in the area. Jerry and Jack Cargill founded the scholarship to honor their mother, Polly Cargill, and support nursing students in their journey to become competent, equipped and compassionate health care workers. Since its inception 19 years ago, the Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship has provided financial aid to 60 nursing students from schools across the region. “We are deeply grateful for the Cargill family and their enduring generosity to provide scholarships for nursing students in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “Their legacy of love and support for health care education has given life and hope to many people—certainly here on the hill of East Texas Baptist University and in our School of Nursing in the downtown Marshall Grand. I praise God for the Cargill family, and look forward to what lies ahead in our shared kingdom educational partnership.”
CollegesBaptist Standard

Seminary changes name of undergraduate school

FORT WORTH—The undergraduate school of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary is now Texas Baptist College, President Adam W. Greenway announced June 9. “Texas Baptist College is going to be a tremendous educational enterprise that will enrich its students’ lives and impact our world through their service,” Greenway said. “I believe few changes we have implemented in recent years at Southwestern Seminary have as far-reaching potential as the new name, vision, and leadership for our college.”
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary renames its undergraduate college

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth announced Wednesday that it is renaming its undergraduate college, four years after it was renamed to honor the seminary’s second president. The undergraduate college, which was founded in 2005 as The College at Southwestern, is now Texas Baptist College. In 2017, the college...
ReligionBrunswick News

Pastor returns to church where he was youth member

Cameron Reed is back home again at Frederica Baptist Church as leader of the youth group of which he was once a member. He didn’t intend necessarily to come back to Frederica, but his college studies may have been an indication that he perhaps wanted to follow the example of his father, Paul Reed, associate pastor and music director at the church.