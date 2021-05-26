Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.38

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.33.