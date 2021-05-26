Cancel
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.38

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 1975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07. Several analysts have issued reports on...

www.modernreaders.com
National Bank Financial Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$28.00

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCL.A. CIBC increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcontinental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.22.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,351 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 137.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$138.00

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.33.
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.32.
Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.50

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 86640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is...
Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $319.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17), with a volume of 42582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.00). The stock has a market cap of...
Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.36.
Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.83.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.
UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 422.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells 5,059 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $137,958.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,458.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.20.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.42.
Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $280.81

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.88.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NYSE IRT traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 431,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.57.
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.78

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 39 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.43. VECO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer...
Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. Greif also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-4.850 EPS. Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo...