Lost this prop play last game, but he went over in double overtime. If the game would have ended in regulation, the under would have hit for the 5th straight game in this series. As we've covered before, Portland is playing man to man defense and not doubling Jokic, so he has a great scoring matchup, and passing is not his number 1 priority. Without Murray, there is basically no pick and roll game so his passing opportunities are very limited there. Porter is more of a create his own shot player rather than a spot up shooter, as is Gordon. Jokic has had two games in this series with only 1 assist, two games with 5, and the double overtime game…we like this assist total to come in UNDER 6.5 assists.