Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DEC Implementing Changes Hoping To Make Zoar Valley Safer

By Brett Alan
Posted by 
Country 106.5 WYRK
Country 106.5 WYRK
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zoar Valley is an incredible place to visit. It really is beautiful. But it's also incredibly dangerous. The DEC is hoping to make it safer with some changes this year. If you've never been there, it's really a sight to see. Essentially it's a gorge with hiking trails around a creek that winds through it. From the rock formations on the walls of the gorge to the rolling creek that flows through the middle and the winding trails, it's a hiker's dream.

wyrk.com
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wyrk.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#Dec#Wkbw#Assistant Forest Rangers#Ada#Zoar Valley#Rescue Equipment#Outdated Maps#Stop Signs#People#Dangers#Safer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Steubenville, OHWTOV 9

Steel Valley Regional Transit making changes to benefit riders

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Bus system changes are being planned by Steel Valley Regional Transit, which held one of a series of public input sessions Wednesday. On the agenda were changes to bus routes throughout the community. Residents and community leaders gathered at the Steubenville Public Library to hear a...
Hopatcong, NJmorriscountynj.gov

A Simple Sign Helps to Make a Safer Lake Hopatcong

Blue Signs Are For Emergencies (B-SAFE Dock Signs) Are Now Available. B-SAFE Dock Signs, monikers of Lake Hopatcong's Blue Signs Are For Emergencies, Dock Numbering Program, are designed to help emergency personnel efficiently respond to calls by land or water at the lake, and they are now available to residents.
Greene County, NYWNYT

DEC making safety changes to Kaaterskill Falls

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, and if last year is any indication, more New Yorkers are getting outdoors to check out state and local parks. One of the most popular spots is Kaaterskill Falls in Greene County. You often see cars lining the road on Route 23...
Cherry Creek, NYPost-Journal

DEC Should Make Sure ‘Frac-Out’ Materials Don’t Make It Into Watershed

It’s good to know the state DEC is overseeing cleanup of a “frac-out” in Cherry Creek at the site of the Cassadaga Wind LLC wind turbine project. A “frac-out” can occur as a result of directional boring in the area that can release drilling fluids into the surface environment. A frac-out is when drilling mud is released through fractured bedrock into surrounding rock and sand and then toward the surface.
Hidden Valley, INeaglecountryonline.com

Hidden Valley Lake Treatment Date Changed

(Hidden Valley, Ind.) - The date for the next Hidden Valley Lake Treatment has been changed. The lake closure will now take place on Tuesday, June 15. There will be no wake on Wednesday, June 16. You should not irrigate the lake from June 15-17.
TrafficOnward State

Penn State To Implement Memorial Day Parking Changes

Penn State Transportation Services will implement modified hours this Memorial Day. These adjusted hours of operation will be in effect on Monday, May 31. The Transportation Services Office will be closed. Fleet Operations will be closed, with no fleet vehicle pickup available. There will be no CATA community or campus...
TrafficPosted by
The Daily Yonder

Make Summer Driving Safer On Rural Roads

If your social calendar seems extra full these days, you’re not alone. People who missed out on summer fun in 2020 seem to be making up for it in 2021. Folks are rushing from Little League to family reunions, weddings, graduations, silver anniversary parties, vacation Bible School, county fairs and festivals, and celebrations of all kinds. And in some rural areas, it’s not just our neighbors in the stream of traffic on country roads.
Olyphant, PAScranton Times

Technological advancement makes tree cutting safer

Titan Tree Service is using technology to better serve its customers and employees. The company recently put a new, custom-made grapplesaw truck into operation, allowing workers to more safely remove trees by using a remote control. Alec Senofonte, owner of the Olyphant-based company formed in 2001, has run the business...
Electionswalkboston.org

Poll: 64 percent consider making streets safer for walking “very important”

Poll: Boston-area voters support changes to local streets, 64% consider making streets safer for walking “very important”. Good news! The MassINC polling group found that voters support changes to local streets, even if it means less space for cars. On top of that, 64% of people surveyed think it is VERY IMPORTANT to make streets safer for walking, while 39% of people surveyed said they will walk MORE than they did before the pandemic. Read more about it on Streetsblog MASS.
Animalsduboiscountyherald.com

Drought conditions negatively affect duck breeding

Waterfowl numbers are going to dip due to a lack of water. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department recently released the findings of their 74th annual breeding duck survey, and the results are not good. They found the number of breeding ducks below average. They blame it on the drought.
Animalsvulcanadvocate.com

Local resident enjoys volunteering as a nest monitor

Lise Mayne says she’s found the best gig she’s ever had. For a third year, the Nanton resident is a volunteer nest monitor for the Calgary and Area Nest Box Monitors Society, which has over 5,000 nest boxes between Nanton and Olds. This year Mayne is monitoring 78 boxes along...
Stevensville, MTbitterrootstar.com

Work on forest climbing management plan begins

Protecting nesting golden eagles and peregrine falcons a major concern. Stevensville District Ranger Steve Brown hosted the first in a series of planned public meetings in the Bitterroot National Forest’s effort to produce a forest-wide climbing management plan. The first meeting focused primarily on the impacts that recreational climbing can have on cliff nesting raptors such as golden eagles and peregrine falcons.
Newport, RInewportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Time is now to make biking safer in Newport

We are writing collectively as representative community leaders to express our support of road safety efforts in Newport in the form of improved markings for bicyclists on the roads most frequented by people riding bicycles and prioritized by the RI Department of Statewide Planning and by the city’s local advocacy organization, Bike Newport.
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
The Daily World

Aberdeen to make its water treatment safer

A safer, more modern way to treat Aberdeen’s drinking water is on the way. The City Council on May 26 unanimously approved the award of a bid to $493,727.71 to Pease and Sons Inc. to construct a water treatment plant hypochlorination system to treat the city’s drinking water. After the...
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Making our workplaces safer

For my brothers and sisters of the Amalgamated Transit Union in Pennsylvania and across America, the last year has been a difficult one. As front-line workers, our members have gone to work every day while exposing themselves to COVID-19. Many have contracted the disease and far too many have died.