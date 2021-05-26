DEC Implementing Changes Hoping To Make Zoar Valley Safer

Zoar Valley is an incredible place to visit. It really is beautiful. But it's also incredibly dangerous. The DEC is hoping to make it safer with some changes this year. If you've never been there, it's really a sight to see. Essentially it's a gorge with hiking trails around a creek that winds through it. From the rock formations on the walls of the gorge to the rolling creek that flows through the middle and the winding trails, it's a hiker's dream.