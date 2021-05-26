Talk Show Host Wendy Williams Leaves Dr. Oz Stuttering When She Repeatedly Says She Will Not Be Getting the Covid Vaccine (VIDEO)

When Wendy Williams was going through the roughest parts of her divorce from her ex-husband, as is shown in the Lifetime documentary, “Wendy Williams: What a Mess,” she found that her greatest pillar of strength came from the staff of her talk show. “I rely on everyone here. This is my second family and all I could tell them while I was going through what I was going through is be patient with me. Just be go along to get along, be patient and I’ll make it worth your while,” Williams tells Gold Derby in our Meet the Experts: Television Documentary panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). But even with her talk show family, she still had navigate some tricky terrain during the whole ordeal. “I spent time looking crazy to my staff at my own show. I spent time dealing with a bossy husband who I’m sure people thought that I was, you know, in the worst place in my life, which really I wasn’t. I was plotting and planning.”