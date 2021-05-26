Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Talk Show Host Wendy Williams Leaves Dr. Oz Stuttering When She Repeatedly Says She Will Not Be Getting the Covid Vaccine (VIDEO)

domigood.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk show host Wendy Williams confidently asserted she will not be getting the Covid vaccine. This interview is a couple of months old but is making the rounds today. “I’m not getting the vaccine,” Wendy Williams told Dr. Oz. “I don’t trust it.”. Dr. Oz didn’t know how to process...

www.domigood.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Wendy Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Oz#Stuttering#Covid Vaccine#Americans#Big Tech#Cole Diagnostics#Guilt Wendy Williams#Dr Ryan Cole#Leaves#Video#Celebrity Status
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Wendy Williams Reveals Extent Of Lymphedema Battle

Wendy Williams has always been candid, even when she serves as the “Hot Topic.”. Viewers of her hit daytime talk show will note how open she has been about her battle with Lymphedema, a long-term condition where excess fluid collects in tissues causing swelling. Now, she’s showing the masses more...
RelationshipsAceShowbiz

Wendy Williams Asks Gary Owen Out for Dinner Amid His Divorce From Kenya Duke

Stopping by 'The Wendy Williams Show', the comedian also claps back at his estranged wife's claim that he's a deadbeat dad to their three children, insisting they're 'adults.'. AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is single and ready to mingle following her split from Mike Esterman. When Gary Owen, who is currently in divorce process with his estranged wife Kenya Duke, stopped by her show on Thursday, June 10, the TV personality didn't miss her chance to shoot her shot with the comedian.
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Carrie Ann Inaba says she will return to 'The Talk' “when the time is right”

After announcing in April that she would be stepping away from The Talk, Carrie Ann Inaba hinted Wednesday that a return is on the horizon. Speaking from a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, Inaba, 53, took to her Instagram stories to give fans an update on her health. According to Us Weekly, the television personality expressed, “I’m feeling so good, feeling better by the day.”
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Wendy Williams Slams Ellen DeGeneres' Reason For Show Ending

Ellen DeGeneres may have insisted that she is not ending her talk show after 19 years because of the turmoil that has surrounded it since last year, but fellow Daytime personality Wendy Williams isn't buying it. During the “Hot Topics” segment of her own show on Thursday, Williams shared her...
CelebritiesPopculture

Wendy Williams' Romantic Life Suffers Another Serious Blow

Wendy Williams is flying solo once again after she and her boyfriend, Mike Esterman, called it quits. Esterman, a contractor living in Maryland, said his busy schedule prevented him from frequently visiting Williams in New York. The two began their romance in February as part of The Wendy Williams Show's "Date Wendy" segment. Williams was previously married to Kevin Hunter until their divorce was finalized in January 2020.
TV & Videosfox5dc.com

Wendy Williams on Ellen and cancel culture

Wendy Williams joined Good Day DC to talk about her new wax figure, her relationship with Mike from Maryland and her thoughts on Ellen and cancel culture. FULL INTERVIEW: https://bit.ly/33GKd0k.
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Wendy Williams interview: ‘Wendy Williams: What a Mess’

When Wendy Williams was going through the roughest parts of her divorce from her ex-husband, as is shown in the Lifetime documentary, “Wendy Williams: What a Mess,” she found that her greatest pillar of strength came from the staff of her talk show. “I rely on everyone here. This is my second family and all I could tell them while I was going through what I was going through is be patient with me. Just be go along to get along, be patient and I’ll make it worth your while,” Williams tells Gold Derby in our Meet the Experts: Television Documentary panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). But even with her talk show family, she still had navigate some tricky terrain during the whole ordeal. “I spent time looking crazy to my staff at my own show. I spent time dealing with a bossy husband who I’m sure people thought that I was, you know, in the worst place in my life, which really I wasn’t. I was plotting and planning.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Joseline Hernandez Blasts "Rude" Wendy Williams: "I'm Sick Of Her"

Weeks ago, things got a tad heated on The Wendy Williams Show. The controversial talk show host is known for her often brash takes on pop culture, but not many celebrities or notable figures call her out on her remarks. That is until Joseline Hernandez made an appearance and let Williams know that she hasn't been a fan of some of the things Wendy has said about her in the past.