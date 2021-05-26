Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research firms have also commented on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcg#Barclays#Pg E Corporation#Stock Investors#Investment Analysts#Zacks Investment Research#Wells Fargo Company#Hold#Nyse Pcg#Peg#Parallel Advisors Llc#Truist Financial Corp Now#Pg E Pg E Corporation#Pg E Daily Enter#Marketbeat Com#Equity#Mizuho#Sell Side Analysts#Revenue#Institutional Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama Sells 1,000 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
tickerreport.com

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Sells $387,900.00 in Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
modernreaders.com

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.36.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Capital

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Shares of LCI opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.13.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $526,956.48 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $22,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,235 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amplifon in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Offer Predictions for Hologic, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.
Salt Lake City, UTmodernreaders.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Sells $15,984.62 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $15,984.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target Raised to $18.75 at Morgan Stanley

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.08% of Ventas worth $1,015,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $137,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 14 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $280.81

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.88.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target to $14.00

RPAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target at $19.30

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.