St. Paul writes that whenever Moses (meaning the Old Testament or the Torah) is read, a veil lies over hearts of the listeners. We might say the same thing today. People listening to the readings at mass, are they hearing with the ears of their hearts, or is there a veil where they cannot hear or can choose not to hear? It prompts us to ask the question why do not all people respond to Jesus? Just as in Jesus’ day, not everyone responded to His call. Many turned away and many wished to have Him killed. How can we change their hearts? Well, we cannot. God is who will change their hearts. We are to offer prayers and let the light of God shine through the veil that is covering their hearts and minds.