Recently we proclaimed 2021 to be 'the year of the cryptocurrency'. It was four weeks ago (ages in crypto terms), and a whole raft of major currencies were flying high, having been set on a dramatic upward course around the start of the year. Now though, this bubble - and it was a bubble in a lot of cases - appears to have burst, caused by a number of significant setbacks for specific currencies as well as the whole concept itself such as the tightening of restrictions in China.