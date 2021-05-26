SBC elections not lacking candidates in 2021

East Texas Baptist University is partnering with the Cargill family to help facilitate the Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship program. The Polly Cargill Endowed Nursing Scholarship at ETBU was established with an initial gift of $282,000, and a matching gift from an anonymous donor brought the corpus to $564,000. The scholarship will be awarded through application to students admitted into ETBU’s School of Nursing. Jack Cargill made a legacy gift to the ETBU Polly Cargill Endowed Nursing Scholarship. Jerry and Judy Cargill also made a contribution of $282,000 to the Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship Fund held at a foundation in Dallas to benefit nursing students at ETBU, Kilgore College, Panola College, the University of Texas-Tyler and other schools in the area. Jerry and Jack Cargill founded the scholarship to honor their mother, Polly Cargill, and support nursing students in their journey to become competent, equipped and compassionate health care workers. Since its inception 19 years ago, the Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship has provided financial aid to 60 nursing students from schools across the region. “We are deeply grateful for the Cargill family and their enduring generosity to provide scholarships for nursing students in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “Their legacy of love and support for health care education has given life and hope to many people—certainly here on the hill of East Texas Baptist University and in our School of Nursing in the downtown Marshall Grand. I praise God for the Cargill family, and look forward to what lies ahead in our shared kingdom educational partnership.”