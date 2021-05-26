Cancel
Politics

New York State Senate Passes Legislation Keeping Symbols of Hate Off of Public Property

By Anna M. Kaplan
nysenate.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill now goes to the Assembly, where it is expected to face a vote before the end of session. See full resolution photos here. ALBANY, NY (May 25, 2021) - Today, the New York State Senate passed legislation introduced by State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblymember Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), S.4615A/A.5402A that will ensure symbols of hate are prohibited from being displayed on public property and taxpayer funded equipment throughout the state of New York. The legislation comes following a widely reported incident last year involving the display of a confederate flag on a fire truck in a parade in Suffolk County, and following the revelation of a confederate flag being displayed in a window at a fire department in Nassau County.

www.nysenate.gov
Person
Anna Kaplan
#Public Property#The State Of New York#State Law#The Senate#State Property#State Senator#The New York State Senate#Legislation#Confederate Flag#Municipal Corporations#Fire Districts#Denouncing Hate#Intolerance#Police Departments#Hate Inspired Symbols#Violence#Albany#Nassau County#D North Hills
