New York State Senate Passes Legislation Keeping Symbols of Hate Off of Public Property
Bill now goes to the Assembly, where it is expected to face a vote before the end of session. See full resolution photos here. ALBANY, NY (May 25, 2021) - Today, the New York State Senate passed legislation introduced by State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblymember Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), S.4615A/A.5402A that will ensure symbols of hate are prohibited from being displayed on public property and taxpayer funded equipment throughout the state of New York. The legislation comes following a widely reported incident last year involving the display of a confederate flag on a fire truck in a parade in Suffolk County, and following the revelation of a confederate flag being displayed in a window at a fire department in Nassau County.www.nysenate.gov