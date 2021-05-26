Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net emissions by 45%

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) is considering selling assets in the Permian Basin. Although Shell declined comment on the matter, a Bloomberg article about the report observes the prospect of divesting acreage in the largest U.S. oil field reflects mounting pressure on Shell to cut carbon dioxide emissions. In this installment of oil and gas market hits and misses, a member of Rigzone’s panel of prognosticators considers how a Shell Permian sale would actually lower emissions. Read on for his ideas as well as other panelists’ insights on recent market developments.