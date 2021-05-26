City commission hears update on outdoor pool repair project
Madison City Commissioners heard an update during their meeting Monday on the progress regarding repairs at the Madison Aquatic Center. City Utilities Director Brad Lawrence told commissioners that he met with the electrical engineer the city hired to help with the plans for the electrical repair work that needs to be completed at the facility last week. Lawrence said that the engineer is finishing up the plans for the project and gave him a list of the electrical components the city will need to purchase for the project.