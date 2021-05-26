Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, SD

City commission hears update on outdoor pool repair project

amazingmadison.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison City Commissioners heard an update during their meeting Monday on the progress regarding repairs at the Madison Aquatic Center. City Utilities Director Brad Lawrence told commissioners that he met with the electrical engineer the city hired to help with the plans for the electrical repair work that needs to be completed at the facility last week. Lawrence said that the engineer is finishing up the plans for the project and gave him a list of the electrical components the city will need to purchase for the project.

www.amazingmadison.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Pool#The Boiler#Electrical Components#Electrical Engineer#Total Cost#Repairs#Bids#Suppliers#Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lake County, SDamazingmadison.com

Lake County Commission meeting Tuesday

The Lake County Commission has several appointments and other business items on its agenda for its regular meeting on Tuesday. The commission is scheduled to meet with 911 Communications Director April Denholm regarding personnel, and to discuss a number of items with Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson. Commissioners will meet with Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson at 10:00 Tuesday morning for several different items, including first reading of an ordinance amending the official zoning map of Lake County by rezoning certain property. They will also consider a couple of variances, four conditional use permits, and four plats. At 11:00 Tuesday morning, commissioners will meet with Anderson also regarding The Gravel Pit and a hearing on a request to amend the conditions of its conditional use permit.
Lake County, SDdailyleaderextra.com

County commission to hear request from Yagers again

Lee Yager and Donna Yager are again scheduled to appear before the Lake County Commission on Tuesday morning to ask that a conditional use permit be amended. The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. as the final item on the agenda for a regular meeting that begins at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

Madison Central School Board approves agreement with classified employees

The Madison Central School Board has approved an agreement for its classified employees. The board approved the agreement between it and the Madison Education Association during its meeting earlier this week. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said the two-year agreement includes an increase for returning staff of one-thousand dollars plus point-nine-percent of...