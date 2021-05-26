Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

These 4 healthy food tips can help you reduce the amount of sodium in your diet

By LeeAnn Weintraub
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLow-sodium diets are typically recommended for people with high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease and other medical conditions to help manage symptoms and prevent complications. Sodium is an essential mineral involved in important bodily functioning from electrolyte balance to fluid regulation. An overwhelming amount of added salt in grocery store foods can make it challenging to adhere to a low-sodium diet.

www.presstelegram.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canned Foods#Healthy Food#Frozen Foods#Nutrition Facts Label#Sodium#American#Enhancer Home Cooking#Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Nutrition
Related
Fitnessatoallinks.com

Choosing healthy protein in your diet

When it comes to making protein choices in your diet, quality and quantity both are equally important. Here’s all you have to know to keep your body and mind healthy. Protein in your diet provides energy and supports your mood and cognitive function. In addition, it’s an important nutrient required for building, maintaining, and repairing tissues, cells, and organs throughout the body. Most animals have a high source of protein, such as meat, fish, eggs, and dairy, which deliver all the amino acids your body needs, while plant-based protein sources such as grains, vegetables, beans, and nuts often lack one or more of the essential amino acids.
Springdale, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

We tend to use the words “diet” and “nutrition” interchangeably, and while the two are related, there is a difference. Diet, quite simply, refers to the food you eat. Nutrition is a little more complex. It is the science that deals with how your body use

Have you ever had a cat that wants to be involved in everything you do? My cat, Violet, is that type of cat. A lot of times she is sleeping, but when she isn’t she is checking into everything I do. Just a little busy body! Jane has a cat like that, too.
FitnessOverton County News

Diet tips may help with sleep problems

It’s estimated that 50-70 million U.S. adults have some type of sleeping disorder. And what you eat or don’t eat may impact how you sleep. Many studies provide evidence of how nutrition influences sleep quality and also plays a role in disorders such as sleep apnea, snoring, TMJ, and insomnia. Some doctors say the connection goes even further – perhaps back one or two generations in a family tree.
Dietsbaltimorenews.net

5 Tips Why Keto Diet Is Helpful In Daily Life

The human body tends to perform well if the dietary intakes are proper and highly nutrient. The human body works exactly like a machine, the right oils and lubrication will increase the capacity of the machine and the same goes with the human body. To manage your daily intake of protein and carbs the experts have introduced the term 'Keto Diet' that is actually named 'Ketogenic'.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Too Much Peanut Butter

What is there to say? Peanut butter is the best. And it's not just because of the nostalgia of having PB&Js for lunch as a kid. There are numerous benefits you can reap by adding this spread to your diet, as it's a great source of plant-based protein, healthy fats, and even essential micronutrients like manganese, vitamin E, magnesium, and niacin.
Dietswearebreakingnews.com

Foods That You Should Eliminate From a Healthy Diet

If we ask you to make a list of healthy foods, surely there are many that you would mention immediately, because there are foods that you are sure to associate with a healthy diet. But we also meet those who, however, are not so. A priori, they have beneficial properties and become good allies of our figure. But everything that glitters is not always gold and, really, they are not so suitable for a complete and healthy diet, as explained by the Smart Food Satislent startup.
Dietssyvnews.com

Ask the Doctors: Healthy diets should include trace amounts of iodine

Dear Doctor: I like trying the different kinds of salt that are available these days, but my grandmother says that unless you use iodized salt, you don't get enough iodine in your diet, which is dangerous. Is she right? What happens if you don't get enough?. Your grandmother is correct...
Fitnesswayofleaf.com

The Best Vitamin A Foods to Add to Your Diet

Vitamin A is a fat-soluble nutrient that plays an essential role in numerous bodily functions. It’s good for healthy skin, bones, vision, and the immune system and is essential for growth and development. Although important to overall health and well-being, the human body cannot make vitamin A, and it must be obtained through diet.
Fitnesscontemporaryobgyn.net

A healthy diet from conception to the second trimester reduces risk of pregnancy complications

Healthy diets are known to reduce risks of chronic diseases, but what is known about their impact on common pregnancy complications?. New research in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that a healthy diet around the time of conception through the second trimester may reduce the risk of pregnancy-related complications, including gestational diabetes (GDM), hypertension, preeclampsia, and preterm delivery.
Workoutsthepampanews.com

Health Tips: Protein amount, not source, key to increasing your muscle mass

“The Game Changers” is billed as a documentary about meat, protein and strength. The mission: to show folks that for many professional athletes, a vegan or vegetarian diet gives them an edge over their competition, and it can do the same for you in the gym, on the field, at work and at home. As the vegan strongman Patrik Baboumian says: “When people ask me, ‘How can you get strong as an ox without eating meat?’ my answer is, ‘Have you ever seen an ox eating meat?’ “
Dietspursuitist.com

5 Diet Tips to Boost Your Metabolism

When you’re traveling across the country, there are two very important things you want to take care of: your mode of transportation and yourself. Take for example that you’re driving your car to see your parents in Minnesota and you decide to protect it with a Colgan custom car bra; this is a very good choice. But what about yourself? You need to protect yourself, and you can easily do this by making sure you keep your metabolism in check.
HealthEurekAlert

Potato nutrients can help reduce sodium retention, may help reduce risk of hypertension

June 21, 2021 -- A new study published in Nutrients investigated the effect of increased dietary potassium from a whole food source--baked/boiled potatoes and baked French fries--or a potassium supplement on blood pressure and other cardiovascular disease risk factors compared to a 'typical American' control diet (lower potassium intake) among 30 pre-hypertensive to hypertensive men and women. Results showed that including baked/boiled potato consumption as part of a typical American diet had the greatest benefit on reducing sodium retention, even more than the supplement, and resulted in a greater systolic blood pressure reduction compared to the control diet. Further, despite commonly held misbeliefs about French fries and their role in heart-healthy lifestyles, the authors observed that a 330-calorie serving of baked French fries, when eaten as part of a typical American diet, had no adverse effect on blood pressure or blood vessel function.
Fitnesshy-vee.com

9 Foods That Will Help You Get More Folate in Your Diet

Folate plays an important role in healthy cell growth. For women, getting the recommended 400 micrograms (mcg) of folate is especially important right before pregnancy and during the early stages, when the baby's brain and spinal cord are developing. This is because folate helps prevent neural tube defects as well as brain and spinal cord abnormalities. Talk to your physician or your Hy-Vee store dietitian if you have concerns about folate.
NutritionGoshen News

Fresh herbs that can reduce your reliance on sodium

Salt has long been used to add flavor to people's favorite foods. In fact, the use of salt as a means to preserving foods and adding flavor to recipes dates back to ancient times and has led to countless conflicts ever since. According to History.com, wars over access to salt...
Nutritionwe-heart.com

Healthy summer foods: Fantastic ingredients you can use this summer that will make you feel great straight away...

One of the world’s worst kept secrets is the relationship between what you eat and how you feel. Many people look at healthy food and dietary choices as something that costs you now and doesn’t pay off until you’re in your eighties. This isn’t the case at all. What you eat today affects how you feel in a few hours from now. (Smoothie high is a thing; so is salad high.) And there are many healthy summer foods that can make you feel great straight away.
Dietshealthcanal.com

10 Tips To Jump-Start Your Diet For To Weeks

It is quite overwhelming to jumpstart a diet, but all it takes is a few baby steps with realistic goals to achieve healthy habits. Weight loss doesn’t happen overnight. It might take a couple of weeks or even months. But, what makes this journey easy is the right mindset, healthy habits like the right foods, exercise, and weight loss wisdom. If you are wondering how to jumpstart your weight loss journey, this read will help you achieve that. Here are 10 tips to jump-start your diet for two weeks and quickly get back in shape.
Skin CareWFMZ-TV Online

How FOOD can help protect your skin this summer

We all know the sun can be good for a dose of Vitamin D, but overdoing it is never a good idea. When it comes to protection, you probably think of things like hats, umbrellas and sunscreen, but did you know that FOOD can also help keep you safe?. WFMZ's...
NutritionPosted by
Best Life

Eating 1.5 Teaspoons of This Daily Boosts Your Heart Health, New Study Says

It's no secret that eating right is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy. But besides picking healthy foods, it also turns out that making a slight adjustment to your favorite recipes could have a serious benefit. In fact, a new study published in the June 2021 issue of Current Developments in Nutrition has found that eating just 1.5 teaspoons a day of this pantry staple boosts your heart health. Read on to see which helpful ingredients you might want to consider adding.