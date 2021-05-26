Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Shanahan envisions All-Pro Warner being on 49ers 'forever'

NBC Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA -- All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner is in a similar position now with the 49ers as tight end George Kittle was a year ago. Draft picks are eligible for new contracts after playing three seasons, so Warner is eligible for a lucrative, long-term extension. Kittle outplayed his contract in...

www.nbcsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Nfl Draft#Draft Picks#Summer League#Coach Kyle Shanahan#The League#Training Camp#Feel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

San Francisco 49ers: Kittle, Samuel & Aiyuk are the YAC Bros.

The San Francisco 49ers have some excellent weapons. Whether it’s Trey Lance or Jimmy G, they’re lucky enough to throw to the YAC Bros. It’s a-me! Mario! Well, not quite, but you get it. The San Francisco 49ers don’t employ The Super Mario Bros., but they do employ a trio of superstars who can turn on the jets after a reception.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

George Kittle has hilarious 49ers schedule reveal (Video)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had an absolutely genius way of sharing the team’s 2021 schedule with fans. With 2021 NFL schedules being announced on Wednesday night, leave it to San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle to fire up the fans in the best way possible. That’s because the personable standout is sure to bring a smile to your face in his latest video.
NFLNiners Nation

A look back at the UDFAs signed by 49ers under Lynch and Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers are getting set for the first day of their rookie minicamp. All eyes will be on how quarterback Trey Lance performs, but the remaining 12 prospects will also try and impress the coaching staff. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan made eight selections...
NFLNBC Sports

Can Lance beat out Jimmy G? Shanahan offers honest answer

Unlike most highly-touted rookie quarterbacks, Trey Lance enters the NFL with no pressure to immediately perform. The 49ers drafted Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but still have Jimmy Garoppolo and all indications are that Garoppolo will be the starter in 2021 when the 49ers expect to vault back into Super Bowl contention. That's to say nothing of Lance's ability or how coach Kyle Shanahan feels about his future franchise quarterback.
NFLMerced Sun-Star

Analysis: The 49ers get key prime-time TV slots, but showdowns loom in new schedule

Here’s a first look and our initial thoughts about the 49ers’ 2021 regular season schedule that was released Wednesday. @ Detroit Lions, Sunday 9/12, 10 a.m. PST (FOX) Among the reasons the Rams were not enamored with Jared Goff was his play against the 49ers, who went 4-0 against him and the Rams the last two seasons. Now Goff, whose last start against San Francisco was his worst in 2020, begins his next chapter with the Lions against his former divisional tormentors. Detroit traded Matt Stafford for Goff and L.A.’s next two first-round draft picks, meaning this game will likely be the first for Goff as a bridge quarterback for the Lions’ first-year coach and general manager combo, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. The 49ers are already 7-point favorites, which seems nuts given how emotionally charged Ford Field could be with fans in the building for the first time since 2019.
NFLSportsBook Review

Is Jimmy Garoppolo Willing to Help Trey Lance in San Francisco?

Weeks before the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers traded 12 spots up with plans in mind to draft another quarterback. Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t give current QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo a call until after the breaking news had circulated Twitter. Shanahan told Garoppolo that he wanted to give him some competition. However a blockbuster trade like that screams “replacement,” and Garoppolo wasn’t too happy about it. But, when draft day rolled around and the 49ers selected North Dakota State product, Trey Lance, at No. 3 overall, Garoppolo was the first to text him and congratulate him.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

ESPN’s Fowler shares what the 49ers are looking to see from Trey Lance at rookie minicamp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. This weekend is the first opportunity for the 2021 San Francisco 49ers draft class to get on the practice field with a few new teammates. The team is holding its three-day rookie minicamp, consisting of 23 players and including the eight drafted rookies. The No. 3 overall pick, Trey Lance, is the only quarterback taking part.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

What The 49ers Reportedly Want To See From Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers‘ rookie minicamp has already commenced, giving QB Trey Lance his first opportunity to impress Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the coaching staff. Lance will eventually become San Francisco’s franchise quarterback. But first, he’ll have to earn the gig. There’s a few things he can do this weekend to begin such a process.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

What Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Said In His First Text To Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers have a quarterback competition on their hands this off-season, a competition Jimmy Garoppolo appears prepared to embrace. Garoppolo’s concerning injury history essentially forced Kyle Shanahan to take a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft. Insert Trey Lance. The 49ers, of course, selected Lance with the No....
NFLESPN

How the San Francisco 49ers altered their draft approach on injuries

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After watching helplessly as starter after starter was lost to injury during the lost 2020 season, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch vowed to investigate every possible way to prevent it from happening again. Based on their 2021 draft class, Lynch...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers QBs Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo getting along as expected

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance reported to 49ers rookie mini camp and shared his interactions with the veteran quarterback. More San Francisco 49ers News. 'They're awesome': Trey Lance discusses finally meeting Jimmy Garoppolo, other...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

‘They’re awesome’: Trey Lance discusses finally meeting Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers QBs

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance is all business. The rookie quarterback is focused on the job at hand with the San Francisco 49ers. Over the next three days, that will involve a rookie minicamp, his first foray to the NFL. Over the offseason and probably for much of his rookie year, Lance will get to know head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense as best he can.
NFLNBC Bay Area

Kyle Shanahan's Emphatic Answer on If Trey Lance Could Win QB Battle

Can Lance beat out Jimmy G? Shanahan offers honest answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Unlike most highly-touted rookie quarterbacks, Trey Lance enters the NFL with no pressure to immediately perform. The 49ers drafted Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but still have...
NFLBleacher Report

2021 NFL Preseason Schedule Released: Opponents, Dates, Times and More

After the preseason was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is planning on bringing its exhibition season back in 2021. The league announced the schedule for this year's slate of preseason games Wednesday. The Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will kick things off Aug. 5 from Canton, Ohio.