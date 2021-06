LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 47-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle in Drasco, according to Arkansas State Police. Jamie Johnson was reportedly driving a Kymco Taiwan motorcycle south on Highway 25 in Drasco around 1:30 p.m. While negotiating a left curve, he veered off the road. The motorcycle traveled for 82 feet along the roadside before landing on its side, a fatal crash report says.