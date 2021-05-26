Cancel
Should We Believe?: Climate Change and Privatization in Puerto Rico

globalministries.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould We Believe?: Climate Change and Privatization in Puerto Rico. Sustainability and Climate Change are trendy words, but for many people are just that: words. Most people in Puerto Rico had not paid any attention to neither of them, despite the alert from the environmental community. Scientists and environmentalists have been warning for two decades about the catastrophic consequences Climate Change could create on the island. Our own advice, based on the 1995 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, was gone with the wind. In that report, the panel made a dire warning to Puerto Rico. It said that the effects will be severe, and the most affected countries will be: small islands based in the tropical zone that are densely populated. As the scripture said, “those who has ears listen.” However, it happened again; the rulers did not listen.

www.globalministries.org
