Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tetonia, ID

Tribe Artist Collective mural brightens the north end

By Julia Tellman
Teton Valley News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith vivid house paint, spray paint, stencils, and permanent markers, a group of artists made quick work of a large once-blank wall facing north on Main Street in Tetonia. Michele Walters, owner of the building, which houses Tribe Artist Collective, local artist Aimee Babneau and their friend Benji Pierson, who designed the Travis Rice signature jacket for Quicksilver, threw paint at a wall last week and combined their styles to produce a richly-colored landscape.

www.tetonvalleynews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Tetonia, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#Street Artists#Landscape#Spray Paint#Wall Street#Quicksilver#Outdoor Mural#Art Pieces#Sunday Art Markets#Vivid House Paint#Prints#Exhibit Openings#Stencils#Crafts#Grand Opening#Permanent Markers#Main Street#Workshops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
Related
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.