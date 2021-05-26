Tribe Artist Collective mural brightens the north end
With vivid house paint, spray paint, stencils, and permanent markers, a group of artists made quick work of a large once-blank wall facing north on Main Street in Tetonia. Michele Walters, owner of the building, which houses Tribe Artist Collective, local artist Aimee Babneau and their friend Benji Pierson, who designed the Travis Rice signature jacket for Quicksilver, threw paint at a wall last week and combined their styles to produce a richly-colored landscape.www.tetonvalleynews.net