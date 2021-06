Tyrann Mathieu has had a stellar NFL career, but it’s also been one that’s seen him travel a bit. The 29-year-old was initially a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, where he played out his rookie deal before joining the Houston Texans for one year en route to joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. At the time, he signed a three-year, $42 million contract and that means he’s entering the final year of that deal in 2021 — so it’s time for he and the Chiefs to potentially begin talks on an extension. The most important player on the roster, namely Patrick Mahomes, is adamant he wants the organization to keep Mathieu onboard for a long time to come.