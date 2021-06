Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has forgiven Marcus Morris and moved on from their controversial exchange in last year’s playoffs in the Orlando bubble. After the Mavs officially claimed the fifth seed in the West to set up a rematch with the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the postseason, Doncic was asked about Morris and the incident they were involved in. According to Luka, the veteran forward has already apologized. He also acknowledged that trash-talking is part of the game and he embraces it.